Swimmer's Daily

MPS Ignites – Millard South Swim Team Records | MPS Communicates

by

rokur
in ,

This year, the Millard South Swim team has broken multiple school and pool records. We talked with several of our record-breaking seniors about their career at Millard South and how swimming has shaped their plans after graduation!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.