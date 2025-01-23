Swimmer's Daily

Olympic Swimmer From Colorado at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot No Longer Has to Check In With Parole Officer | CBS Colorado

by

rokur
in

Klete Keller, a former Olympic swimmer from Colorado Springs who was convicted for his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, said he no longer has to check in with his parole officer, but hasn’t yet heard any official word on his pardon.

