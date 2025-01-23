Warning After Swimmer’s Act in Water Attracts Multiple Tiger Sharks | Yahoo Australia

A man’s swim through Perth’s crystal clear waters has turned into a lesson of what not to do, after one particular action attracted the attention of multiple sharks.

The swimmer was filmed in waters off Hillarys dog beach in Western Australia, using a heavy-handed freestyle stroke, causing the water to splash around him.

Drone footage captured the moment at least four sharks approached the unsuspecting swimmer, with drone operator Curtis Ramsay telling Yahoo News Australia it was the closest call he’s seen between a human and a shark at the popular beach.

Ramsay said splashing is one of the behaviours that can potentially attract sharks, and urged swimmers to be more aware of the types of movements that could result in unwanted attention from the predators.