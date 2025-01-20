Olympians & Paralympians Help Fire Relief Efforts | KCAL News

Swimmer's Daily

4-time gold medalist swimmer John Naber is leading a group of Olympians & Paralympians that are stepping up too assist those impacted by the wildfires.

