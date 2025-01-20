How to Swim Safely at One of NZ’s Deadliest Beaches | Kea Kids News

Swimmer's Daily

Piha is one of NZ’s most beautiful beaches, but also one of the most dangerous. Reporter Madison learns the rules of safe swimming so you and your mates can have an amazing summer.

