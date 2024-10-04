Prince William Meets Olympians at Gateshead Swimming Pool | The Royal Family Channel

Swimmer's Daily

Prince William met 2024 Olympians Adam Peaty and Tom Dean, and Paralympians Maisie Summers-Newton and Louise Fiddes, as he visited at Birtley Community Pool in Gateshead. William was at the centre – which reopened in September after the community came together following its closure last year – to promote swimming. Report by Matthew Covell.

