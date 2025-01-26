Mid-Winter Swim | 25 Polar Plungers Help Raise Money for Education in Rossford | WTOL11

People in Rossford are taking a chilling dip to raise money for education.

The Bulldog Foundation held a Polar Plunge Fundraiser at Carpenters Local 351 Union Hall with at least 25 plungers signed up to jump in the freezing cold lake.

It was all to raise money for teacher grants and student scholarships through the foundation.

More about the Bulldog Foundation : https://thebulldogfoundation.org