Swimmer's Daily

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Continues | FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

by

rokur
in

FOX 9’s Ian Leonard was in Maple Grove for the Polar Plunge to help raise money for the Special Olympics on Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.