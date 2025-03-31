Northern Cape | Families Shattered After Two Teens Drown | SABC News

Swimmer's Daily

A Northern Cape family of one of the teenage boys who drowned in Hartsrivier in Delportshoop on Wednesday is blaming the South African Police Service (SAPS) for not responding swiftly. Fourteen year old Falake Bebeza and thirteen year old Tlotlo Baranye attempted to swim in the river and unfortunately drowned. Their bodies were retrieved by Northern Cape and Northwest Search and Rescue Units yesterday.

