Swimmer's Daily

Man, 67, Drowns After Accidentally Driving off Fishing Pier He Likely Mistook for Bridge | WLOX

by

rokur
in

Authorities in Mississippi said one person died after driving a car into the water near Palace Casino Resort in Biloxi on Sunday night.

Officials say the incident took place sometime before 9 p.m. at the Biloxi drive-on fishing pier, which runs adjacent to the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 67-year-old Paul Costello, from Milton, Florida, died in the incident.

See KBTX

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.