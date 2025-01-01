Man, 67, Drowns After Accidentally Driving off Fishing Pier He Likely Mistook for Bridge | WLOX

Authorities in Mississippi said one person died after driving a car into the water near Palace Casino Resort in Biloxi on Sunday night.

Officials say the incident took place sometime before 9 p.m. at the Biloxi drive-on fishing pier, which runs adjacent to the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 67-year-old Paul Costello, from Milton, Florida, died in the incident.

