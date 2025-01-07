In a unique Epiphany tradition, three brave souls swam across the freezing Vltava River in Prague to commemorate the arrival of the Three Kings to Bethlehem. This event, celebrated on January 6, marks the 12th day of Christmas and the official end of the festive season for many Christians. The cold waters, near the historic Charles Bridge, symbolize the Baptism of Christ by John in the Jordan River. Czechs partake in this special swim to honor the religious significance of Epiphany, which commemorates both the arrival of the kings and the baptism of Jesus.
Three Kings Brave Freezing Vltava River for Epiphany Swim in Prague | DRM News | AK11
Comments
Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Leave a Reply