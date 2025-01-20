Swimmer's Daily

How To Swim: Teaching 250lbs UFC Heavyweight Champ Tom Aspinall | Ross Edgley

by

rokur
in

Teaching UFC Heavyweight Champ ‪Tom Aspinall‬ how to swim FASTER and FURTHER as he adds swimming to his conditioning for 2025 where he will continue to reign over the heavyweight division! At 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m) and weighing 114kg (250lbs), he has crazy athleticism and improved SO much in just 1 hour.

