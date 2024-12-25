Concerns About Quality of Water in Some Swimming Areas | Newsroom Afrika

Swimmer's Daily

Durban’s beaches are a hive of activity on this Christmas Day despite safety concerns over the quality of the water, and people swimming in danger zones. Newzroom Afrika’s Silethiwe Ndlovu speaks to a parent at the swimming area.

