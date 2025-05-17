Swimmer's Daily

Man Fighting for Life After Being Mauled by Shark on Morning Swim | 9 News Australia

by

rokur
in

A﻿ man is in a serious condition after he was attacked by a shark at a South Australian beach.

Emergency services were called to Port Noarlunga Jetty, south of Adelaide, at about 9.45am local time (10.15am AEST) after reports a swimmer had been bitten.

