Members of Roanoke College Women’s Swim Team Show Support for Trump at Rally; School “Unaware of Participation” | WDBJ7

Members of the Roanoke College women’s swim team joined former President Donald Trump on stage as he held a rally in Salem Saturday night. Now, the liberal arts college has responded.

Roanoke College President Frank Shushok, Jr. released a statement Saturday night saying the college was “unaware of the participation” of several student athletes joining the former president in rally as they expressed their gratitude for his vow to keep men out of women’s sports.

