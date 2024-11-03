Swimmer's Daily

Leon Marchand Smashes Ryan Lochte’s Men’s 200m Individual Medley World Record from 2012

Leon Marchand makes history at the Swimming World Cup 2024 in Singapore setting a new world record in the Men’s 200m IM (SCM) with an incredible time of 1:48.88

