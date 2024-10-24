Caville Abrahams, Drowning Prevention Coordinator for the National Sea Rescue Institute, shares the critical issue of drownings, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where 90% of global drownings occur. He highlights innovative solutions like Pink Rescue Buoys, beach monitoring cameras, and mobile survival swimming centers to prevent these tragedies. Despite technological advancements, Caville emphasizes that education and training remain essential in equipping individuals with the knowledge to stay safe around water. Caville Abrahams is a talented National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Drowning Prevention Instructor. He leads a team of Instructors who visit schools daily to teach children water safety and survival swimming.
Steps to Prevent Drowning | Caville Abrahams | TEDxGeorge
