Swimmer's Daily

Olympian Katie Ledecky Honored at Her Bethesda, Maryland High School | ABC 7 News

by

rokur
in

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda honored their Class of 2015 graduate, 9-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky. 7News Sports Director Scott Abraham talked with Ledecky, poolside.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.