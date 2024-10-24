Swimmer's Daily

Horseshoe Bay Beach in Bermuda draws thousands of tourists each year to its sun-kissed pink sands. However, it’s also where Jamie Lambros lost his life as he saved a 10-year-old boy from drowning when Lambros was on a family cruise to Bermuda. There reportedly were no lifeguards on duty when they went to the beach on an excursion. The boy who was rescued was hospitalized, but has since been released.

