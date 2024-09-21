Swimmer's Daily

Racial Slur Scratched Into Student’s Skin; 2 College Swimmers Suspended | CBS 21 News

by

rokur
in ,

Two members of the Gettysburg College swim team were suspended earlier this week after the college received reports that a racial slur had been scratched onto a student using a plastic or ceramic tool.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.