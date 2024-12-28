Swimmer's Daily

Cape Cod Teen Pleads Guilty to Charges He Tried to Drown Black Teen in Racially-Motivated Attack | CBS Boston

Investigators said 14-year-old John Sheeran called a 15-year-old Black boy a racial slur and pulled him under the water at Goose Neck Pond four to five times. He will be sentenced in February.

