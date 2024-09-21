Swimmer's Daily

Baltimore Rooftop Pool Leaks, Residents Evacuated | WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore

by

rokur
in

Residents of a S Eaton Street building were evacuated Friday morning after the Baltimore City Fire Department determined the rooftop pool was leaking. Baltimore City Fire responded to Axel Brewers Hill, an apartment complex, to investigate a water leak just before 8 a.m. The fire department determined the leak was possibly compromising the integrity of the building, and residents were evacuated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.