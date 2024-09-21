Swimmer's Daily

Call to Expand Swimming Education in NYC | PIX11 News

by

rokur
in , ,

The family of a drowning victim joined with swimming instructors and New York City Council members to call for expanded swimming education citywide, including in public schools.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.