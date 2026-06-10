Swimmer's Daily

Woman Pulled From Ocean And Revived After Nearly Drowning | Inside Edition

by

rokur
in ,

This swimmer is lucky someone spotted her when they did. A Volusia County Sheriff’s deputy happened to notice something floating in the water close to shore. When he realized it was a person, lying face-down, he immediately ran in to save her. Another beach visitor helped him drag the woman back to the beach. Once on land, CPR was performed to revive her. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

Comments

2 responses to “Woman Pulled From Ocean And Revived After Nearly Drowning | Inside Edition”

  1. Frederick Michael McKenney II Avatar
    Frederick Michael McKenney II

    Im à swimmer.

    Reply
  2. Frederick Michael McKenney II Avatar
    Frederick Michael McKenney II

    Swimming is powerful…but getting to tired and drowning… well? Is the swimmer ok…

    Reply

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