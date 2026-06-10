Swimmer's Daily

‘Attitude Is Everything’: Katie Cosgriffe Attributes Singapore 2025 Success to Happy and Fun Mindset | CBC Sports

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rokur
in

They say a happy swimmer is a fast swimmer and that couldn’t be more true for Paralympian Katie Cosgriffe, who focused on the fun side of swimming in her best meet yet Singapore 2025. She tells us about the night and day attitude and results compared to Paris 2024.

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