Swimmer's Daily

CBAC Swimmer Loui George Climbing up the Swimming Ranks | Compass Media Cayman

by

rokur
in

Entertaining crowds, breaking records, and saying exactly what’s on his mind—eight-year-old Caymanian swimmer Loui George checks every box.

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