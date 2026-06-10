Allison Schmitt | Unfiltered Waters

In this episode of Unfiltered Waters, Katie Hoff sits down with one of the most decorated swimmers in American history, Allison Schmitt. A four-time Olympian, ten-time Olympic medalist, Olympic champion, former world record holder, and longtime advocate for mental health, Allison reflects on the lessons, challenges, and perspective she has gained throughout an extraordinary career.

From the heartbreak of missing an Olympic final by one one-hundredth of a second in Beijing to becoming one of the stars of Team USA in London, Allison shares how failure shaped her mindset and fueled her success. She opens up about learning to tune out outside noise, embracing pressure, and why her competitive switch never flipped until the moment she hit the water.

The conversation also dives deep into identity, mental health, and the power of feeling understood. Allison reflects on growing up in speech therapy, finding her voice as a female athlete, and why she is passionate about helping the next generation of girls stay in sports and advocate for themselves. She shares the role her support system played during difficult moments, the importance of curiosity, and how coaches can create environments where athletes feel seen, heard, and empowered.

Now retired from competition and recently married, Allison discusses life after swimming, navigating uncertainty, and finding purpose beyond medals and records. Honest, thoughtful, and full of wisdom earned through experience, this is a conversation about resilience, growth, and what it means to keep moving forward long after the races are over.