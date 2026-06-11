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Swimming in a Flooded Street After a Storm Hits Manitoba Town | CBC News Manitoba

by

rokur
in ,

Triathlete Nolan Law tells The National about the moment he went swimming in a flooded street after a storm hit Oakbank, Man.

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