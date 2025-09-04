Swimmer's Daily

Man Drowns While Swimming at Unguarded Beach at the Jersey Shore | NBC10 Philadelphia

by

rokur
in

A 39-year-old man drowned after getting caught in a rip current at the New York Avenue beach in Lavallette, New Jersey, on Tuesday, police said. NBC10’s Ted Greenberg has the story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.