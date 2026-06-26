Swimmer's Daily

Shark Sighting at Bondi Beach for Third Day in a Row | ABC News

by

rokur
in ,

A local drone operator has sighted what’s suspected to be a great white shark swimming off the shore of Bondi Beach and alerted swimmers not to go in the water.

It’s the third consecutive day a shark has been sighted off the beach.

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