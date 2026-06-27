Swimmer's Daily

Possibly Distracted Lifeguard Ran Over Woman on Half Moon Bay Beach | ABC7 News Bay Area

by

rokur
in , ,

Authorities say a lifeguard may have been distracted when their truck ran over a 20-year-old woman lying down at Francis Beach in Half Moon Bay Wednesday afternoon. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

See ABC7 News

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