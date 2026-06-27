Swimmer's Daily

Bay Area Swimmer Prepares for Historic Attempt To Swim Entire California Coast | ABC7 News Bay Area

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rokur
in

Katherine Breed, a Bay Area endurance swimmer, is preparing for what she says has never been done before: swimming the entire length of California’s coastline, an expedition that she estimates to be about 900 miles. We spoke with her about her “Swim California” initiative and how she is prepping for the big event.

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