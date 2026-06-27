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Police Called After Swimmers Descend on Hampstead Heath’s Wildlife Ponds Amid Heatwave | The London Standard

by

rokur
in

Police were forced to intervene after swimmers invaded the wildlife pond at Hampstead Heath on Friday afternoon.

The Hampstead Heath Constabulary and ParkGuard were alerted to more than a dozen swimmers bathing at the nature pond, among swans and other protected wildlife.

Read The London Standard

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