Swimmer's Daily

Men’s 400M Freestyle Final | 2026 AUS Swimming Trials | Australian Dolphins Swim Team

by

rokur
in

Sam Short put the world record on notice as he surged to victory in the men’s 400m freestyle final at the 2026 Australian Swimming Trials in Sydney Olympic Park.

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