Swimmer's Daily

Lifeguards Rescue Swimmers up and Down San Diego Coast During High Surf | FOX 5 San Diego

by

rokur
in ,

“Stay within your abilities.” Lifeguards and surfers are warning those not prepared to stay away from the large waves during the high surf and rip currents.

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