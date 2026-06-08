Swimmer's Daily

Gliding Dolphins Retain Madaraka Swimming Championship Title in Malindi | Citizen TV Kenya

by

rokur
in

Gliding Dolphins swimmers continued their dominance of the pool, successfully defending their Madaraka Swimming Championship title for a third consecutive year in Malindi.

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