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Sexual Assault Reported Near Bear Hole Swimming Area in Bidwell Park; Chico Man Arrested | KRCR News Channel 7

by

rokur
in ,

According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), a woman sunbathing near the Bear Hole swimming area in Bidwell Park was sexually assaulted early in the afternoon on June 9. The incident prompted an investigation that led CPD officers to arrest a 20-year-old suspect two days later.

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