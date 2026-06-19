Swimmer's Daily

Healthwatch: How to Avoid Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming | WSLS 10

by

rokur
in , ,

Have you ever seen headlines during the summer about a brain-eating amoeba infection? While extremely rare, an infectious disease expert explains what it is.

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