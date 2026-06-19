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Father Drowns While Saving Son From Rough Surf in Baldwin County | NBC10 News

by

rokur
in

A father lost his life Wednesday while trying to save his 10-year-old son in rough surf at Fort Morgan, officials in Baldwin County said.

The tragedy happened around 5 p.m., said Fort Morgan Fire Chief Lee Steiner. Double red flags were flying at the time

The chief said the son is recovering at a local hospital.

Read FOX10 News

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