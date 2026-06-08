Swimmer's Daily

Crews Recover Child’s Body at Cherry Creek Reservoir Swim Beach | 9NEWS

by

rokur
in

Witnesses reported the child was on a float that drifted deeper into the reservoir before they were seen going under the water.

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