Final Round 4 at Copenhagen Opera House, Denmark | Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2026

With its platforms mounted on the dramatic, cantilevered roof of the Copenhagen Opera House on the island of Holmen, this is one of the most striking settings on the World Series calendar. Located directly on the waterfront and facing Amalienborg Palace, the Opera building is aligned so that, from the main entrance, the copper-green dome of the Marble Church is visible across the water through the royal residence.

Beyond its architectural significance, the venue also occupies a unique place in the history of the World Series. After hosting multiple men’s competitions, with the reigning champion Gary Hunt leading the board with three wins, Copenhagen marked a milestone when the women first competed here in 2022 from a height more than twice that of the Olympics – an event won by Australia’s record-breaking champion, Rhiannan Iffland.

Prominently positioned in Copenhagen’s harbour, the Opera House is a landmark that fuses culture, engineering and monumental scale. The building was designed by Henning Larsen Architects, with engineering by Ramboll and Buro Happold, and theatre consultancy by Theatreplan. It was donated to the Danish state in August 2000 by A.P. Møller, co-founder of shipping giant Mærsk, through the Chastine McKinney Møller Foundation.