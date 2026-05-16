Uncommon Ocean Hill Middle School’s Swimming Program Teaches Confidence and Summer Safety | Uncommon Schools

Uncommon Schools Ocean Hill Middle School program is now in its fourth year, and has served nearly 200 students and has become a signature experience.

Principal Miriam E. Maul said the lessons are designed not only to build confidence, but also to help prevent drownings as families head to pools and beaches during the summer months. Listen to Brooklyn Sports Assistant Athletic Director Jemel DeSilva, who is also an Ocean Hill parent, and students talk about what is so special about the swimming classes.

For more information go to: https://nyc.uncommonschools.org/enroll