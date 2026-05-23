Swimmer's Daily

Team Scotland’s Swimming Squad Announced! | Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

by

rokur
in

We hear from Team Scotland’s swimmers after their squad announcement at Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow!

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