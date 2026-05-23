Swimmer's Daily

What’s in the Water? Officials Warn of High Bacteria Levels at Popular Swimming Spots | WWLTV

by

rokur
in ,

Environmental agencies report unusually high bacteria levels that pose increased risks —especially for children, the elderly, and immunocompromised swimmers.

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