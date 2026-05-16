Swimmer's Daily

Surfing with Orcas in the Deadly Bering Sea | Fielder Films

by

rokur
in ,

A scene from “Return to the Bering”, the sequel to our award winning film “Island X”. Surfers Noah Wegrich, Pete Devries, Mark McInnis and Alaska surf exploration legend Josh Mulcoy set out deeper into the Bering Sea to investigate rumors of perfect waves.

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