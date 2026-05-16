Swimmer's Daily

Southeast Texas Documentary Highlights Great White Sharks in the Gulf | 12NewsNow

by

rokur
in

A Southeast Texas wildlife journalist highlights the possible return of great white sharks to Gulf waters in a new documentary.

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