Swimmer's Daily

Stingray Swim Club Introduces Scholarships for Caymanians | Compass Media Cayman

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rokur
in ,

Caymanian students within government schools who always wanted to swim competitively but were unable to because of cost, can now apply for the ‘Caymanian Swimmer Scholarship’, launched by Stingray Swim Club.

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