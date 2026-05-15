A man was completely flabbergasted over the number of boxes in a shipment he received from Walmart. Each box contained one foam swimming noodle. There were 165 boxes delivered the first day and 75 the next day for a total of 240 boxes. 35-year-old Matthew Bright says the noodles are typically delivered with several of them in one box. Bright uses the noodles by cutting them up and using them as packing material. He restores antique cookware and shops the pots and pans back to the owners. Bright says Walmart is giving him a $50 gift card for his trouble and offered to pick up all the boxes.
Man Shocked By How Walmart Delivered His Swimming Noodles | Inside Edition
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