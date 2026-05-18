Swimmer's Daily

Johnson City ‘27 Budget Would Fund $37M Aquatic Center, up Taxes by 20% | WJHL

by

rokur
in ,

Johnson City Commissioners reached verbal consensus Thursday on a fiscal 2027 budget that includes funding for a new $37 million aquatic center, $5 million in new infrastructure and services spending and a 28-cent property tax increase.

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