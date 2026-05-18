Swimmer's Daily

Catching up with the decorated Georgian Bay Squall Masters Swim Team | CTV News

by

rokur
in

The Georgian Bay Squall has already won 76 Gold Medals in individual and relay events and will be sending 78 swimmers to the Nationals in Windsor.

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